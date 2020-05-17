Maha: Liquor worth Rs 76,000 seized from four trucks

Maha: Liquor worth Rs 76,000 seized from four trucksPTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-05-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 11:01 IST
Police have seized liquor worth Rs 76,000 being transported in four trucks without valid permit during the lockdown in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday. Five persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.
During patrolling, the Valiv police under Vasai division intercepted four trucks on Friday night and seized the stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicles, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said. Five persons, all residents of Mumbai, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he added.
