Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 400 NE people set to return from B'desh, Russia, Ukraine: Tripura minister

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:35 IST
More than 400 NE people set to return from B'desh, Russia, Ukraine: Tripura minister

Over 400 people from the Northeast, including at least 87 from Tripura, are stranded in Bangladesh, Russia and Ukraine, and the Centre is taking necessary measures to bring them home, a minister here said. Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the Home Ministry, was making all efforts to ensure the safe return of the people stuck abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The High Commissioner of India in Dhaka is coordinating with the Union government to arrange for transit of 53 people from Tripura stranded in the neighbouring country, Nath said on Saturday. A total of 198 people from the northeastern states, including 25 from Tripura, will be brought back from Ukraine, while nine from the state were among the 177 set to fly home from Russia, the minister said.

"Those stuck in Ukraine and Russia would fly down to Guwahati in Assam, while 53 from Dhaka would directly reach Agartala in a bus. Their travel itinerary would be available soon," Nath added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 can cause long-term organ damage; China adds aftereffects to medical insurance

Chinas health authority has officially included damage to a number of internal organs as among the potential effects of the novel coronavirus, expanding medical insurance coverage for patients as the long-term toll of the disease emerges. C...

Singapore reports 682 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Sunday reported 682 new COVID-19 cases with a vast majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the countrys total to 28,038, the health ministry said. A 67-year-old Singaporean man, who had a history of...

UK PM Johnson accepts public frustration with lockdown easing rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on Sunday that there was public frustration with his governments measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown following widespread criticism of the new rules, which he admitted were more complex. A...

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to legislature

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.Under his power-sharing agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020