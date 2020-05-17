COVID-19: Thane ACP tests positive, contacts quarantined

An assistant commissioner of police tested positive for novel coronavirus in Thane city and his residential complex has been sealed and his kin and contacts quarantined, a health official said on Sunday. As on Saturday night, Thane district had 3,432 COVID- 19 cases, with both Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation limits having more than 1,000 patients each.

Officials pointed out that 1,117 people have so far recovered from the infection in the district, which was 33 per cent of the total number of admissions. A district administration release said the recovery rate in Thane city was 26 per cent, in KDMC it was 39 per cent, it was 33 per cent in Navi Mumbai and 65 per cent in MBMC so far.

The district has also witnessed 105 deaths as on Saturday..