Bihar, West Bengal govts not giving NOCs to run more trains for migrants: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the State is ready to run 100 trains on a daily basis if the no-objection certificate (NOC) is received from West Bengal and Bihar governments to send their migrant workers. "We are ready to run 100 of trains on a daily basis but we are not getting NOCs from the concerned States," said Deshmukh, adding that Maharashtra Government has sent 2,90,000 migrants to their respective home States so far.

"Still there are migrants of West Bengal and Bihar who are here in large numbers. Yesterday we sent a train for West Bengal. Today one more train will go but this is not enough. We are requesting Mamata Govt and Nitish Govt to give clearance so that we can run more and more trains," added Deshmukh. Maharashtra, the State worst-hit by COVID-19, on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 in view of the surging cases of the deadly virus. (ANI)