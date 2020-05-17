New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL60 UP-LD LOCKDOWN-TRUCKS 3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP Muzaffarnagar: Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers during the lockdown were seized by police in Uttar Pradesh, close on the heels of death of 26 migrants in a collision between a trailer and a truck on which they had hitched rides. .

DEL61 UP-LABOURER-ACCIDENT Auraiya road accident: Two more migrant workers die, toll rises to 26 Auraiya: Two of the 36 migrant workers, injured in a road accident on early Saturday morning at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, died, raising the death toll in the mishap to 26, said local police.. . DES26 UP-MGNREGA-CONG Allocation of additional funds exposes BJP claim about MGNREGA: Cong Lucknow: With the Centre sanctioning additional funds for job creation under the MGNREGA, the UP Congress on Sunday said the BJP has been exposed about its claim regarding the scheme, once dubbed as a 'living monument' of poverty by PM Narendra Modi. .

DEL67 CONG-PRIYANKA-UP-BUSES Priyanka urges UP CM to allow Cong ferry migrants back home in buses arranged by it New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the state border. . DES14 HR-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Jobless in Ludhiana, migrants set off for home over 1,000 km away Chandigarh: Kicked out of his job in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Vijay Kumar headed home to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, often keeping to village roads to avoid police and wading through the Ghaggar river with his wife and 11-year-old daughter. .

DES18 HR-VIRUS-JAILS Out on bail, two undertrials in Haryana test positive for coronavirus Chandigarh: Two undertrials in Haryana, who had come out on bail, have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. . DES13 PB-VIRUS-JAILS Woman inmate at Ludhiana jail tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: In the first case of COVID-19 at a Punjab prison, a 48-year-old woman inmate at the Ludhiana jail has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. .

DEL56 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES With 123 more patients, total 5,083 COVID-19 cases in Raj; two more deaths reported Jaipur: Two deaths and 123 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said. DES7 UKD-VIRUS-PATIENT Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Rishikesh Rishikesh: A man, who had returned here from Mumbai on May 15, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. . DES28 JK-VIRUS-DEATH Coronavirus-infected woman dies in Srinagar, J-K toll reaches 13 Srinagar: A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died here on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. .

DEL35 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in Doda Doda/Jammu: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and an Army jawan were killed in an ongoing gunfight in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.. .