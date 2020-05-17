Left Menu
Delhi BJP to distribute six lakh sanitary napkins under 'Mission Anivarya'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:30 IST
The Delhi BJP will distribute six lakh sanitary napkins under its 'Mission Anivarya' for better health of adolescent girls and women in collaboration with the police. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will launch the distribution campaign in association with Delhi Police on Monday.

The campaign will be launched in New Delhi district. Six lakh sanitary napkins will be distributed among teenagers and women living in slums of the city, campaign coordinator and Delhi media co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi said. "Sanitary napkins will be handed over to women police officers tomorrow to carry forward this campaign," he said. Bakshi said after distributing sanitary napkins in the initial phase, this campaign will continue at district and division level.

