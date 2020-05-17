Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman in UP's Bahraich provides slippers for migrant workers heading home

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:04 IST
Woman in UP's Bahraich provides slippers for migrant workers heading home

Peeved over the sight of slippers lying unsold with an elderly poor man, a young woman here distributed them to migrant workers who were heading home amid the ongoing lockdown. Yashvi Modi bought the slippers and gave them to some labourers who were returning home on foot.

On Saturday, when Yashvi came down from her house, she saw an elderly man selling the slippers on a cart along with another person. She said, "For the past few days, I have been seeing migrant labourers walking back to their homes, and some of them barefoot. At that time, I thought that people are giving these migrant labourers water, food, biscuits, but no one is giving them slippers to wear." She assured that till the lockdown continues, she will collect money along with her friends to hand over slippers to the needy migrant labourers walking in the heat.

The daughter of a cloth merchant, Yashvi lives with her parents here in Bahraich and is pursuing a make-up course. Bahraich District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar praised the young woman's move and said that such initiatives enhance the working spirit among the officials and workers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League clubs set to vote on return to group training

The Premier League hopes Project Restart will move a step closer to becoming reality on Monday when clubs hold an emergency meeting to vote on a return to group training amid the coronavirus pandemic.Should at least 14 of the 20 clubs agree...

Netanyahu says new govt will be sworn-in with pledge of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced that a new government led by him will be sworn-in with a pledge of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank to write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism. On Wednesda...

7 Islamic State militants escape jail in NE Syria; 4 caught

Seven members of the Islamic State group escaped from a small prison in northeast Syria on Sunday, with four recaptured and a search continuing for the remaining three, said Syrian state media and an official with the main Kurdish-led U.S.-...

2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford

A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday at the north Houston home of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reported. The boy was spotted in the pool and was struggling to breathe when a 25-year-old woman jumped in to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020