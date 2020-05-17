Tamil Nadu reports 693 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 639 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total count in the State to 11,224. "A total of 639 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has spiked to 11,224," read an official statement issued by the Health Department.

There are 6,971 active cases and 78 deaths as per the latest update. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of coronavirus cases stands at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)