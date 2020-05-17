Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31

Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday. The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday

In an order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org," the DMRC said in a tweet.