COVID-19: Thane district count 3,684, Navi Mumbai at 1,190

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 3,684 after 252 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, while the death toll touched 114 after nine people succumbed to the infection, health officials said. Thane city saw a rise of 88 cases, Navi Mumbai 62 and KDMC 42, an official said.

"The COVID-19 count in Thane city is now 1,178, Navi Mumbai 1,190, KDMC 500, MBMC 330, Thane Rural 177 among others," he said. Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena MLC who recovered from coronavirus infection recently had to be rushed to hospital for snake bite at his bungalow in Yeoor here, officials said.

TMC chief Vijay Singhal said 10 municipal transport buses would be used as ambulances. Neighbouring Palghar reported 367 cases, which includes 17 deaths, they added.