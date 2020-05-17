Chandigarh reports no fresh coronavirus case for fourth consecutive day

Chandigarh reports no fresh coronavirus case for fourth consecutive dayPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:05 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh on Sunday stood at 191 as the union territory did not report any fresh case for the fourth consecutive day
According to a health bulletin, a total of 2,812 samples have been tested so far and of them, 2,604 samples are negative while the reports of 16 samples awaited
Fifty-one patients have recovered while three died, leaving 137 active cases here.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh