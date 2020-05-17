PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2380 1433 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 96 41 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1193 475 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 191 51 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 86 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 9755 4202 148 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 19 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 11380 4499 659 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 910 562 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 81 44 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1183 575 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 217 113 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1147 509 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 601 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 4977 2403 248 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 33053 7688 1198 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 6 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 828 220 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 16 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1964 1366 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5083 2577 128 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 11224 4172 78 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1509 971 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 167 64 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 92 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4464 2636 112 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2677 959 166 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 95389 36251 2949 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 90927 and the death toll at 2872. The ministry said that 34109 people have so far recovered from the infection.