MP's COVID-19 cases grow by 187 to 4,977; death toll 248

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:00 IST
MP's COVID-19 cases grow by 187 to 4,977; death toll 248
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 187 new coronavirus cases, 92 in Indore alone, taking the tally of such paients in the state to 4,977, officials said. As the virus claimed five more lives, the state's death toll has now reached 248, they said.

One patient died in Indore, three others in Bhopal, while one freelance photographer succumbed to the infection in Burhanpur, they added. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, has reached 100. It is the highest for any district in Madhya Pradesh, a release by the health department said.

Apart from the 92 in Indore, 38 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 33 in Ujjain, 10 in Gwalior, four in Dewas, three in Barwani and Morena and one each in Sagar, Bhind, Vidisha and Panna. With this, Bhopal now has 992 cases, Ujjain 329, Dewas 62, Gwalior 58, Barwani 29 Morena 29, Sagar 19, Bhind 17, Vidisha 15 and Panna two, it said.

The remaining cases were reported in some other districts. The virus has so far affected 45 out of 52 districts in the state.

Apart from Indore (100) and Bhopal (38), 47 deaths were reported from Ujjain, ten from Burhanpur, eight each from Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven from Dewas, five from Mandsaur, three each from Raisen and Hoshangabad, two from Dhar and one each from Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore. As many as 2,403 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Positive cases 4,977, active cases 2,326, new cases 187, death toll 248, recovered 2,403, total number of people tested 1,03,898.

