Half of coronavirus-infected Punjab police personnel recover, discharged

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:00 IST
The Punjab Police has said eight of its 16 personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from hospitals on Sunday after they recovered from the infection. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also said 20 district quarantine centres have been set up for the police personnel in the past one week, taking the total number of such centres to 78.

Eight of the 16 coronavirus positive police personnel in the state were discharged from hospitals today after fully recovering from the infection, the DGP said. Gupta, in a statement, said the state police continued to scale up its protective and welfare measures for personnel on frontline duty.

The DGP said a 110 personnel from the district police and 80 armed police personnel are currently in isolation at district quarantine centres. They came in contact with infected people while on duty. Another 90 district police personnel and 69 armed police personnel are under home quarantine, taking the total number of police personnel now in quarantine to 349, from the earlier 615. Total 266 police personnel had completed the mandatory quarantine period.

"To ensure strict adherence with all protocols and uncompromising care for the well-being of the cops at the quarantine centres, close coordination is maintained with police nodal officers of the districts and doctors," the DGP said..

