COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir, Latur cases now 55

COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir, Latur cases now 55PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:13 IST
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Latur in Maharashtra reached two after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the infection in hotspot Udgir on Sunday, a senior health official said. The man was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia and breathed his last at 12:45pm in Udgir sub- district hospital, said district civil surgeon Sanjay Dhage.
"The man is a resident of Udgir and his family had travel history to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka. Nine of his family members, as well as doctors and staff who had been treating him were quarantined as a precautionary measure," Dhage added. COVID-19 cases were detected for the first time in Latur municipal corporation limits on Sunday, with two people testing positive.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Latur district is now 55, though the active ones stand at 24..
