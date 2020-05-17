Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 276 to 8420; death toll 524

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district mounted to 8,420 on Sunday with 276 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the fatalities rose to 524 after 31 patients succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said. A total of 115 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered cases here to 5,236.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointedVice Chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar as the full-fledged Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad in place of Vijay Nehra who is in quarantine. Nehra was transferred as Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government(Rural Development), a little over a week after he self-quarantined himself after getting exposed to the coronavirus positive persons, said a government notification.

Amid rising number of cases in city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified 42 private hospitals as "designated COVID hospitals". "These hospitals shall provide 50per cent of the total numbers of beds for COVID-19 patients to be referred by the AMC," it said.

The civic body also fixed a ceiling rate for all private hospitals..