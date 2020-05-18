Chicken prices soar in Karnataka's Hubli amid lockdown

The prices of chicken here have become dearer during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. "Initially, the demands reduced during the lockdown. Following which there was a shortage, as the farmers were not keeping the poultry, eventually resulting into increase in prices," Nagraj Pattan, President, Chicken Sellers Association told ANI.

"Our business has suffered. There is a shortage of chicken in poultry farms. Now, if I order for 100 chickens, we are only getting 50 chickens. It is becoming problematic for us in Ramzan month," he added. A customer, Prashant said that the prices have soared from Rs. 80 per kg before lockdown to Rs. 300 per kg now.

"The price of chickens have soared. The price of chickens before the lockdown was Rs. 80 and price is now at Rs. 300 per kg. Now, I am taking only half kg instead of 1 kg," said Prashant. The Karnataka government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for two more days till May 19 midnight.

The Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today. (ANI)