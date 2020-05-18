Shramik Express train bound to Haridwar departs from Goa with 1290 passengers

A Shramik Express train with 1290 passengers on-board departed for Uttarakhand's Haridwar from Karmali on Sunday. According to an official statement, "Special Train Shramik Express of Konkan Railway departed from Karmali to Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Sunday at 8.15 pm carrying 1290 passengers on board who were stranded in Goa due to ongoing nationwide lockdown. A proper medical screening and other formalities of the passengers were carried out before they boarded the trains."

"Earlier the list of passengers was sent to Nodal Officer from Uttarakhand. The passengers with valid ID proof and SMS were allowed to board the train after following the registration process," the statement read. The entire operation was monitored by District Magistrate North Goa R Menaka, under the overall supervision of Kunal, Nodal Officer for Interstate Movement Cell.

After government allowed operation of Shramik special trains, for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, this was the seventh Shramik Express train which departed from Goa. (ANI)