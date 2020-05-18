Guidelines to be issued according to containment and non-containment zones in Gujarat

With the extension of COVID-19 lockdown, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state will issue guidelines according to containment zones and non-containment zones. He said that District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners will make a list of these zones on Monday

"Gujarat will make guidelines according to the containment zones and non-containment zones. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones," Rupani told ANI on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 11,379 coronavirus cases so far. The Central government had on May 17 extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today. (ANI)