Special train carrying over 1,400 migrant workers leaves for UP

A Shramik special train carrying 1,460 migrant workers left Udupi railway station for Basti in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The train was arranged by the Udupi district administration to help workers who were stranded during the lockdown.

The state government paid for the travel, official sources said. Food was arranged for the migrants by a service organisation.

Arrangements were made at the railway station to maintain social distancing.