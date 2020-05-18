Left Menu
Ahmedabad COVID-19 patient's body found at bus stand; CM orders probe

A man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital last week, was found dead at a bus stand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:45 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital last week, was found dead at a bus stand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The body of the 67-year-old man was found at the Danilimda BRTS bus stand on Friday. He was admitted to a hospital on May 10 and was sent for home isolation on May 14.

State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident, according to a statement from the Gujarat CMO. Former Health Secretary JP Gupta has been entrusted to investigate the matter.

