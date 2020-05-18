Thousands of migrants flock Ghaziabad's Ramlila Ground, flout social distancing norms

Thousands of migrant workers gathered at Ramlila Ground on Monday for registering themselves for the three Shramik special trains, which will leave for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later in the day.

The migrants here were seen flocking the ground, flouting social distancing norms. Some of them were seen without masks as well.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stand at 4,259, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)