Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers await a ride home at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border

A large number of migrant workers, along with their families, were seen waiting in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for a ride back to their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:33 IST
Migrant workers await a ride home at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border
A family waiting for a bus back home at Gazipur, Delhi on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of migrant workers, along with their families, were seen waiting in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for a ride back to their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown on Monday. Many of them state that they had no employment for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown and have little or no money left.

"It has almost been almost two months since lockdown. I have not had any work during this time. We have spent all our savings. We don't even have the money to travel back home. We are thinking about walking home now," Raju, a construction worker with a family of 11 members, told ANI on Monday. We thought we might get a ride on a bus or train back home from here, he said.

"Instead, we have been asked by the police to wait for the time being. We are uneducated. We don't know what is happening. All we know is that we heard we are now allowed to travel back home and we came here in hope of getting a ride to our native place," Raju said. Another migrant worker, seen sitting under a flyover in Gazipur with his family of five, said they have no other option but to try and walk back to their home hundreds of kilometres away.

"There are five members in my family including children. We came to Delhi from Jammy Tawi via train. We were dropped here by bus from the railway station. However, the bus was stopped and we were asked to stay here for now. They are not allowing us to go any further," said Bhagwan Singh, who is headed for Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. This comes even as migrant workers are being ferried back to their home states in buses and trains across the country as the fourth phase of the lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, comes into effect with further relaxations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Coworking firm Awfis on Monday said its revenue grew by 46 per cent to Rs 230 crore last fiscal on better demand for shared office space, and announced a solution that will provide physical and IT infrastructure to professionals working for...

Ricky Ponting is the best coach I've ever met: Ishant Sharma

Pacer Ishant Sharma has said that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the best coach he has ever met in his life. Ishant was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer wa...

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020