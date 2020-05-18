Man killed after being hit by train in Jammu

Man killed after being hit by train in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:10 IST
An unidentified man died after he was struck by a train while crossing the railway tracks here, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday. The train was moving without passengers from Katra to Kathua when it ran over the man crossing the tracks in Channi area of Jammu on Sunday, the official said.
He said the deceased man is yet to be identified. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, the official said.
