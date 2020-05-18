Quarantine centre management system launched in JK's Udhampur

To ensure proper record keeping of COVID-19 samples and number of people at quarantine centres, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have launched a mobile-based management platform. The platform will also help in smooth management of quarantine centres set up by the district administration as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus disease, officials said.

They said it would ensure proper record keeping of COVID-19 samples, regular head count of inmates at quarantine centres, sample number management and timely discharge of those whose test come negative. The launch of the mobile-based platform comes at a time when Udhampur and the rest of Jammu and Kashmir are seeing a heavy flow of people returning from different parts of the country amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Till Sunday evening, over 66,000 people have returned to the Union Territory. Of these, over 9,000 have arrived in Udhampur on` special trains. District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla, on Sunday had convened a meeting to review arrangements at quarantine centres and stressed on quality of food, sanitation and hygiene at these facilities.

Singla asked duty magistrates to ensure that people in quarantine centres do not face any problem. Inmates of quarantine centres should not mix with people of areas around the facilities, he directed officials and told them to furnish detailed daily reports for each quarantine centre. Singla said administrative quarantine facilities have been set up, in addition to free quarantine facilities. Hotels in Udhampur have also been earmarked as paid quarantine centres.

He urged returnees to follow standard operating procedures issued by the government to check the spread of COVID-19..