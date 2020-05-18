Left Menu
Heavy rain in parts of Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Many parts of Kerala have experienced heavy rains since overnight due to the impact of super cyclone Amphan, officials said here on Monday. Widespread damage was reported from Vaikom taluk in Kottayam district after strong winds accompanied by heavy rains lashed the coastal town since Sunday night, they said.

Several trees got uprooted and fell on the electric lines and roads in Vaikom town affecting movement of vehicles and power blackout. Roof tiles of certain structures inside famous Vaikom Mahadeva Temple complex were blown away by the force of the wind.

Several houses were also damaged due to the winds and rains, officials said. Predicting strong winds along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area on Monday and Tuesday due to the impact of the cyclone, Weather department officials have advised the fishermen not to venture into sea these days.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory warning thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour in gusts accompanied by moderate rainfall at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts in Kerala and Minicoy island in Lakshadweep.

