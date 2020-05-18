7 people killed in Gwalior fire

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out at a shop here on Monday. The fire broke out in the afternoon.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyendra Singh Tomar said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The rescue operation is still underway. More than 10 fire tenders have been engaged to control the fire," said Tomar. (ANI)