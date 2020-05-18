Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:15 IST
People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI): Following the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Karnataka on Monday said people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entry in a staggered manner and special cases will be on request. "We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31, but in stages (staggered manner)," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

According to sources, the decision follows the recent arrival of a large number of people from these states, especially Maharashtra and Gujarat and them testing positive in quarantine, leading to a spike in the number of infections in the state. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said, "we are vary of people entering the state from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujara...looking at these people adding to the tally in Karnataka." Yediyiurapa on Monday announced that buses of all four state run Road Transport Corporations would ply from Tuesday, with all precautionary measures in place.

Strict lockdown measures will be in force in containment zones, while economic activities will be permitted in other areas, he said, adding that there will be a total lockdown in the state on Sunday. The Chief Minister had convened a meeting with Ministers and senior officers, regarding permitting various activities during the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state, according to the guidelines issued by Government of India.

Detailed discussions were held about holding economic activities, people arriving from other countries and states, their quarantining, restarting public transport and law and order situation, along with containing COVID-19, Yediyurappa said. The Chief Secretary will issue a Government Order later in the evening in this regard, in compliance with the Government of India guidelines, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi reviews Cyclone Amphan situation in meeting with MHA, NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA to review the arising Cyclone Amphan situation in different parts of ...

Croatia dissolves parliament ahead of election by July 12

Croatian lawmakers dissolved parliament on Monday, following last weeks government proposal, ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held by July 12. President Zoran Milanovic is expected to officially call the parliamentary election thi...

Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant in India after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday, underlining the challenges of easing a near two-month nationwide lockdo...

Without human touch, Britain-EU Brexit talks struggle to find harmony

Stumbling through video calls, the long-troubled Brexit talks are heading for a new crisis as coronavirus health restrictions bar the intense face-to-face meetings that have proven crucial in pulling the negotiations back from the brink.Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020