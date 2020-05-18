Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five held for restricting people from purchasing from 'Hindu store': Police

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:42 IST
Five held for restricting people from purchasing from 'Hindu store': Police

Five men from the minority community have been arrested for allegedly restricting people from their community from purchasing clothes from a store at Davangere, police said on Monday. "We have arrested five men who were restricting women from purchasing from a store.

They told people going to the store that being Muslims why are they purchasing from there," Davangere Superintendent of Police Hanumantharayappa told PTI. The police registered a case based on footage in four videos, which have gone viral, where the men are seen purportedly questioning and pestering a burqa clad woman for purchasing from a 'Hindu store.' They are heard shouting at the woman and seen snatching the shopping bags from her.

According to police, cases have been registered against them under various IPC sections including unlawful assembly, rioting, and wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion or race. A similar incident took place in Harihar, another town in Davangere, where a few youths allegedly abused women for purchasing from a Hindu store and made them come out from there, police said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje wanted to now if "Karnataka is an Islamic republic" and demanded strict action against the culprits. "Whether Karnataka is an Islamic Republic!!!??? Radicals threatening Muslim women for purchasing garments from a Hindu's shop in Davangere! These religious extremists who are enforcing sharia in a democratic nation must be given the taste of Indian Law," she tweeted,tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Ro...

L&T Shipbuilding amalgamated with Larsen & Toubro

Larsen Toubro LT on Monday said LT Shipbuilding Limited LTSB has been amalgamated with it following all necessary processes. The company had purchased Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltds TIDCO 3 per cent stake in its subsidi...

MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex

Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said. The victims belonged to two families, police said.Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said. The blaze ...

Court orders release of jailed LGBT+ Ugandans after coronavirus charges dropped

By Alice McCool KAMPALA, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the release of 19 LGBT people jailed for almost 50 days for risking spreading the new coronavirus after public prosecutors withdrew the charges.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020