No direct benefit for STs in Centre's package: Telangana ST welfare minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:05 IST
There is no direct benefit for STs in the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre, Telangana ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod alleged on Monday. She conveyed this to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda when he telephoned her and enquired about the conditions of STs in the state against the backdrop of COVID- 19, an official release said here.

She urged that measures be taken to improve medical and transport facilities in ST areas as part of the economic package, it said. Observing that concrete measures have been taken to check the virus spread in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rathod said the virus has not significantly affected the ST areas.

Asked about the Centre's package, she said the package does not benefit the state much, the release said. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria called up Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and asked about the COVID-19 situation in the state and about the drinking water facilities during the peak summer, another release said.

Rao told the Union Minister that the virus is under control in the state though cases are being reported in Hyderabad. Noting that drinking water is being supplied through the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme, Rao said the state government is ensuring that there is no water scarcity even during the summer.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

