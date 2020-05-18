Left Menu
Eid: Jalna Muslim leaders ask people to observe lockdown norms

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:10 IST
Muslim community leaders in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday said they have requested the administration to not allow shops to open for Eid festivities as it could dilute the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak. The month of Ramzan is currently on and Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on May 24-25, they said.

"On behalf of the Muslim community here, we have submitted a memorandum to the district collector to not allow the opening of shops. The Muslim community has decided to celebrate Eid with simplicity during this tough time by helping the poor and needy," said Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind state unit secretary Shaikh Mujeeb. Jamiat Ulema Marathwada unit vice president Maulana Nasrullah Hussaini said the administration, doctors, and thousands of frontline workers are fighting to contain the outbreak, and it was the duty of all people to cooperate.

"Eid shopping and crowding may lead to violation of social distancing norms and could result in the spread of the disease," he said. City Kazi Mufti Abdul Rahman said Eid namaaz can be offered at home, while social activist Nazim Sarkar said people should use the festival to help others during these distressing times.

