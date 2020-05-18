Left Menu
COVID-19 cases increases to nine in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:11 IST
Puducherry, May 18 (PTI): One more case of COVID-19 was reported in Puducherry on Monday raising the total tally to nine. The case was detected after a 28-year-old man, hailing from Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and residing in Puducherry, met with a road accident.

Treatment for his injuries revealed he was coronavirus- positive, a spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services told PTI. The mishap occurred on May 14 when he was riding a two- wheeler to the airport at Kannur in Kerala, where he was employed. He was since admitted to a hospital in Kannur, the spokesman said.

With this, the number of positive cases in the Union Territory has risen to nine, the spokesman said. Six people, including a woman and her daughter, are undergoing treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here.

There are two patients undergoing treatment in the Government General hospital in Karaikal. They included a woman, a Dubai returnee. Five people, hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram, are undergoing treatment in the Central government-administered JIPMER.

