5 more test COVID-19 positive in HP, cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five patients in Hamirpur district, four men and one woman, had returned from Mumbai recently. The men, including a 60-year-old, had no symptoms of the disease, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Hamirpur chief medical officer Dr. Archana Soni said Nadaun's Booni, Galore's Fahal and Gwardu panchayat have reported one case each and two cases tested positive in Majhoul Sultani panchayat Meanwhile, one patient recovered from the infection in Hamirpur district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 38 and fatalities at four. A total of 45 patients have recovered.

Of the 37 active cases, 14 are in Kangra, eleven in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur.