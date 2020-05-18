Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:15 IST
Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity within districts. KSRTC will not be operating inter-district and inter-state buses.

"Malls will not be opened. Shopping complexes can open with 50 per cent of shops on a rotational basis. Barbershops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning. Only hair cutting and shaving services will be allowed. Customers should bring their own towels," said Chief Minister Vijayan at a press conference here. The announcement comes after the Centre extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 31, but with a new set of relaxations.

"The state-run liquor shops BEVCO will open after the online system gets ready. Bars can sell liquor only as a takeaway from the counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as a parcel for members. The restaurant can give parcel food delivery till 9 pm and online parcel till 10 pm," he said. The Chief Minister said that no passes needed for inter-district travel. "Autos and taxi service allowed with a restriction on a number of travellers. Travel to and from containment zones other than health workers is not allowed," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government offices will function with 50 per cent staff and Saturday will be their holiday. He said that 29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala out of which 21 were foreign returnees and seven others came from other States.

"29 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala. 21 returned from abroad and 7 people reached from other States and one through contact. Total 630 COVID-19 cases in the State of which 130 are active cases," he said. He also said that police have registered cases against three persons who returned from Abu Dhabi alleging that they purposefully tried to hide the fact that they are COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...

BRIEF-Uber Cuts 3,000 More Jobs, Shuts 45 Offices In Coronavirus Crunch - WSJ

UBER CUTS 3,000 MORE JOBS, SHUTS 45 OFFICES IN CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH - WSJ UBER IS ALSO EXPLORING SELLING NONCORE BUSINESSES - WSJ UBER IS ALSO CONSIDERING MOVING ITS ASIA HEADQUARTERS FROM SINGAPORE TO A DIFFERENT MARKET- WSJ Source text h...

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...

Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King Georges Medical University KGMU here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020