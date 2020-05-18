Left Menu
Asthama patient dies at quarantine centre in U'khand

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:18 IST
Pauri, May 18 (PTI) A 31-year-old man, who was kept under institutional quarantine after returning from Faridabad two days ago, died on Monday in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, officials said. A patient of asthama, he fell ill on Monday morning and was rushed to a nearby public heath clinic, Pauri's District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said.

He had been quarantined at Birgana panchayat bhawan after returning from Faridabad on Saturday. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death, the district magistrate said.

This is the second death of a person at a quarantine centre in the district, he said. A woman recently died after vomiting blood at a quarantine facility in Rikhnikhal area of the district.

