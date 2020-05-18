Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has about 7.1 confirmed COVID-19 cases per lakh population: Health Ministry

India is having about 7.1 COVID-19 positive cases per lakh population as compared to the total confirmed cases in the world, which is approximately 60 cases per lakh population, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:39 IST
India has about 7.1 confirmed COVID-19 cases per lakh population: Health Ministry
Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry in a statement on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

India is having about 7.1 COVID-19 positive cases per lakh population as compared to the total confirmed cases in the world, which is approximately 60 cases per lakh population, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. "In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approximately 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole. Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," said the Ministry in a statement.

To date, there are about 45,25,497 COVID-19 confirmed cases across the world having approximately 60 cases per lakh population. India has reported at least 96,169 confirmed cases with 3,029 deaths, as of May 18. "India currently has 56,316 active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29 per cent," added the Ministry.

The Centre on Sunday issued new guidelines to the States/UTs for the categorisation of red/orange/green zones. As per these guidelines, States/UTs have been asked to categorise districts/municipal corporations, or if warranted subdivision/ward or any other administrative unit as red/orange/green zone as per their field assessment. This has to be done based on multi-factorial analysis on the combination of the parameters shared by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, which are, namely, total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate (calculated over 7 days period), case fatality rate, testing ratio, and test confirmation rate.

In terms of field action, the States/UTs have been asked to meticulously delineate the containment and buffer zones. They have been told to ensure stringent implementation of the containment plans in these containment zones. In the containment zones, active search for cases through house to house surveillance by special teams, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, contact tracing, clinical management of all confirmed cases are the priority tasks. Active involvement of the community should be sought in this regard.

Further, around each containment zone, a buffer zone has to be delineated so as to ensure that infection does not spread to the adjoining areas. In these buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring ILI/SARI cases has to be coordinated. "It is important to ensure effective community awareness on preventive measures such as personal hygiene, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquettes, promote the use of face cover and physical distancing through enhanced IEC activities," said the Ministry further in the statement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

We don’t want to take ‘Amphan’ lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone: NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

We dont want to take Amphan lightly as its only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone NDRF DG SN Pradhan....

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...

BRIEF-Uber Cuts 3,000 More Jobs, Shuts 45 Offices In Coronavirus Crunch - WSJ

UBER CUTS 3,000 MORE JOBS, SHUTS 45 OFFICES IN CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH - WSJ UBER IS ALSO EXPLORING SELLING NONCORE BUSINESSES - WSJ UBER IS ALSO CONSIDERING MOVING ITS ASIA HEADQUARTERS FROM SINGAPORE TO A DIFFERENT MARKET- WSJ Source text h...

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020