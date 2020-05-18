4 new COVID-19 cases in Shamli, active cases 10

Four more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the number of actives cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to 10 on Monday, an official said. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said out of the four new cases in Shamli town, three were contacts of patients, while another was a vegetable vendor.

Shamli was earlier declared free of coronavirus after all the COVID-19 patients recovered, but two traders of a vegetable market tested positive a fortnight ago. Later, four of their family members contracted the disease. PTI CORR HMB