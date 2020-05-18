Left Menu
Webinar on Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces hosted

Organised for leading Indian and global cultural institutions, creative businesses, startups, policymakers and media, experts in the webinar discussed the way forward for the culture and creative industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:32 IST
During the webinar, the discussion touched the topic of Impact, innovations and post-crisis planning in the context of Museums and cultural spaces in the post-pandemic ecosystem. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)

Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, Government of India hosted a webinar on "Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces" today to celebrate the International Museum Day and kick start conversations around creating sustainable cultural organizations in post-pandemic India. The webinar featured some of the best experts in the museum and cultural spaces domain such as Founder Trustee of Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru Shri Abhishek Poddar, President of Kochi Biennale Foundation Shri Bose Krishnamachari, Founder and CEO of Cuseum Shri Brendan Ciecko, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts Shi Sanjoy K Roy and CEO of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, GoI (Moderator) Shri Raghvendra Singh.

The Covid-19 pandemic will have significant economic and social repercussions for the cultural and creative industries. Organised for leading Indian and global cultural institutions, creative businesses, startups, policymakers and media, experts in the webinar discussed the way forward for the culture and creative industry.

While talking of the objective of the webinar Secretary & CEO DMCS, Ministry of Culture Shri Raghvendra Singh said that the objective is to identify the possible policy actions that will help alleviate the short and long term effects of the crisis on museums, cultural spaces and their broader ecosystems.

During the webinar, the discussion touched the topic of Impact, innovations and post-crisis planning in the context of Museums and cultural spaces in the post-pandemic ecosystem. The nascent topic Museo-preneurs also discussed to look at how museums can embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and work on sustainable business models. One of the most important points of discussion was reimagining cultural spaces and was to introduce innovative ideas to maximise the social and economic value of cultural heritage and to build capacity in order to engage with local audiences and tourists.

Shri Raghvendra Singh said that based on the discussion we will prepare policy paper and we shall discuss among ourselves and get agreement on whatever is practical and feasible. He added that we will bring it again to the stakeholders of the private and corporate sector and discuss with them project-wise and hoped that there will be mutual agreement on some cases and those cases will become projects to be on-boarded and then executed.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) created by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has supported DMCS, Ministry of Culture by providing technical assistance for conducting of this Webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

