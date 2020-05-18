Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks 50 per cent of its junior staff to attend office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST
Centre asks 50 per cent of its junior staff to attend office

The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office, according to an official communique. Due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office till now. "For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of deputy secretary, all heads of the department shall prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day," it said. Those officers staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, the communiqués issued to all central government departments by the Personnel Ministry said.

All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it said. All heads of the department have been asked to ensure that the 50 per cent of officers and staff who attend office observe staggered timings, the Personnel Ministry said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts this year: Officials

Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday. The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested posit...

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Monday. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, th...

Pak to partially resume train services; Coronavirus tally crosses 43,000

Pakistan on Monday announced to partially resume the train services and its apex court ordered that shopping malls and markets should be allowed to operate throughout the week across the country even as the coronavirus cases crossed 43,000....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020