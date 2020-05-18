COVID-19: 5 new cases on Mon, Bhandara count reaches 8

COVID-19: 5 new cases on Mon, Bhandara count reaches 8PTI | Bhandara | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST
Five COVID-19 cases were detected in Bhandara in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the district's count to eight. Of the five cases, one is a 19-year-old boy who returned from Nashik while the four others came from Pune to Sakoli here.
The teen had travelled in a truck and had entered the district without a valid e-pass. "The boy's contacts in the truck are being traced," he added.
The district's first COVID-19 patient was 45-year-old woman who tested positive on April 27..
