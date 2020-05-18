Left Menu
Centre asks 50 per cent of junior staff to resume work from office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:18 IST
The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office, according to an official communique. Till now, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office due to the novel coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the move will help towards normal functioning of central government offices. "Allowing 50 per cent staff to resume work from office is a move towards normal functioning of central government offices. The work in offices will gain efficiency and expediency,” Singh told PTI.

He said there will be staggered entry and exit timings for central government employees joining office. “Social distancing norms will be strictly followed by central government employees resuming work from office,” the minister said. For regulating attendance of officers and staff, below the level of deputy secretary, all heads of department have been asked by the Personnel Ministry to prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day, the communique issued to all central government departments by the ministry said. All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it said.

Those officers or staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, the ministry said. All heads of the department have also been asked to ensure that the 50 per cent of officers and staff who attend office observe staggered timings, the Personnel Ministry said. There will be three shifts for the central government employees – 9 am to 5.30 pm, 9.30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm. These instructions shall be in force “with immediate effect”, the Personnel Ministry said, adding that bio-metric attendance shall remain suspended until further orders.

“Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and work places,” it said, citing the national directives for COVID-19 management..

