Nagpur man booked for molesting teen, attacking her father

Nagpur man booked for molesting teen, attacking her fatherPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:10 IST
A 47-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting a teen girl and attacking her father inMauda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday
An official said accused Raje Dhurwe held the girl'shand near a shop and attacked her father with a rod when he intervened and admonished him
"He has been charged under section 354 of IPC," the Mauda police station added.
