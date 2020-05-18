Khattar pays tribute to Lance Naik Raj Singh killed in Doda encounter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to Lance Naik Raj Singh Khatana of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda, an official statement said here. The resident of Damdama village in Gurugram district was killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The statement quoting the chief minister said, “We are proud of our brave soldiers who protect our country's borders despite adverse circumstances”

He said that the nation would always be indebted to the martyrdom of Raj Singh Khatana. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.