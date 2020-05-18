Left Menu
Development News Edition

159 new COVID-19 cases take Pune district's tally to 4,177

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:47 IST
159 new COVID-19 cases take Pune district's tally to 4,177

With 159 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 4,177 on Monday, while the fatality count increased to 211 with five more people succumbing to the viral infection, a health department official said. Most of the fresh cases were reported from Pune city, the second worst coronavirus-hit urban centre in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

"Of the 159 new cases, 111 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 23 in neighbouring Pimpri- Chinchwad and 25 in rural and cantonment areas of the district," he said. The number of patients in the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas now stood at 3628, 222 and 327, respectively, the official added.

Five more people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the toll to 211, he said. Also, 2,069 patients have been so far discharged from hospitals in the district, leaving the number of active cases at 1,897, he added.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state by two weeks -SUNA

Sudan has extended a lockdown of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from Tuesday to try to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, the state news agency reported late on Monday.The country had as of Saturday registered...

Report: P Colon eyeing comeback at age 47

Two years since he last pitched in the majors and just days before his 47th birthday, Bartolo Colon is reportedly eyeing a comeback. The right-hander told ESPNs Marly Rivera on Monday that he wants to return for a 22nd season, and he wants ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020