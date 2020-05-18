159 new COVID-19 cases take Pune district's tally to 4,177

With 159 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 4,177 on Monday, while the fatality count increased to 211 with five more people succumbing to the viral infection, a health department official said. Most of the fresh cases were reported from Pune city, the second worst coronavirus-hit urban centre in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

"Of the 159 new cases, 111 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 23 in neighbouring Pimpri- Chinchwad and 25 in rural and cantonment areas of the district," he said. The number of patients in the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas now stood at 3628, 222 and 327, respectively, the official added.

Five more people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the toll to 211, he said. Also, 2,069 patients have been so far discharged from hospitals in the district, leaving the number of active cases at 1,897, he added.