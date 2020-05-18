Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not bearing the cost of the train tickets for labourers, Odisha government will bear the cost of the train tickets, an official release said.

It said large number of labourers have been coming back to Odisha in Shramik Express from various parts of the country. So far 1,76,152 Odias have returned to Odisha.

Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, adding that as many as 25,087 Odia people have returned to Odisha on Monday. The chief secretary said about 80,000 people have returned by train while another 72,000 Odia came back using buses. Remaining people came by using different vehicles.

So far 60 trains have brought Odias stranded in different parts of the country and another 30-40 trains would be used for ferrying the workers, Tripathy said, adding that all those returning to the state would be kept in mandatory quarantine..