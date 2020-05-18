Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:58 IST
Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not bearing the cost of the train tickets for labourers, Odisha government will bear the cost of the train tickets, an official release said.

It said large number of labourers have been coming back to Odisha in Shramik Express from various parts of the country. So far 1,76,152 Odias have returned to Odisha.

Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, adding that as many as 25,087 Odia people have returned to Odisha on Monday. The chief secretary said about 80,000 people have returned by train while another 72,000 Odia came back using buses. Remaining people came by using different vehicles.

So far 60 trains have brought Odias stranded in different parts of the country and another 30-40 trains would be used for ferrying the workers, Tripathy said, adding that all those returning to the state would be kept in mandatory quarantine..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state by two weeks -SUNA

Sudan has extended a lockdown of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from Tuesday to try to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, the state news agency reported late on Monday.The country had as of Saturday registered...

Report: P Colon eyeing comeback at age 47

Two years since he last pitched in the majors and just days before his 47th birthday, Bartolo Colon is reportedly eyeing a comeback. The right-hander told ESPNs Marly Rivera on Monday that he wants to return for a 22nd season, and he wants ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020