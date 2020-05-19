Lockdown 4 : JNU to remain closed till May 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday announced that the University will remain closed till May 31. "In continuation of the earlier office notifications, it is brought to the notice of all that in view of the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, regarding lockdown extension, the University shall remain closed till May 31, 2020," read a notification by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

"Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice," it read. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday extended till May 31 the fourth phase of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus and issued revised guidelines.(ANI)