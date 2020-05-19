Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded Indian students in Philippines to board AI flight for home today

Scores of Indian students lined up outside the Manila International Airport to board the Manila-Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Air India repatriation flight scheduled for Tuesday under the Vande Bharat Mission. The evacuation flight is a part of the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, which aims to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus crisis.

The students entered the aerodrome via disinfection gateway and also underwent a screening test as a precautionary measure. The second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission began on May 16, after some 15,000 people were repatriated on 64 flights in the first phase.

Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, the government had announced, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 40 countries in a week. (ANI)