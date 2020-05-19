Left Menu
Special flight carrying 166 evacuees from Oman lands in Hyderabad

An Air India Express special flight carrying 166 passengers arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Muscat in Oman on Monday, as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST
Passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Muscat in Oman under Vande Bharat Mission on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India Express special flight carrying 166 passengers arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Muscat in Oman on Monday, as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis. Air India also operated a repatriation flight from Oman to Kerala on Sunday. It had brought back 183 Indians.

The phased evacuation is being done under the Vande Bharat Mission, whose second phase started from May 16. In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "More countries added in 2nd Phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights." (ANI)

