DTC bus services resume in Delhi

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) resumed its city bus services on Tuesday during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:37 IST
DTC bus services resumed in Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"Sanitisation of buses is being done at the starting and finishing points of the journey. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time so that social distancing can be ensured," Dharmendra Singh, a bus driver said. The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced a detailed set of norms to be followed in the national capital during the ongoing phase of lockdown. (ANI)

