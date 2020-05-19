Left Menu
Cyclone Amphan: Cabinet Secretary to chair meeting of National Crisis Monitoring Committee

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee today regarding Cyclone Amphan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:13 IST
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee today regarding Cyclone Amphan. Apart from the readiness of NDRF and defence forces, power and telecommunications departments have been directed to be prepared with emergency response.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. "It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20, 2020, as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph," an IMD official said.

It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea up to May 21. (ANI)

